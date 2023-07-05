Videos show major explosion as Orekhov ammunition depot of Ukraine blown up

The video shows smoke billowing high from the massive explosion after an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Orekhov, Zaporozhye region was blown up by a precision strike by the Russian Air Force. Russian aviation launched low-altitude bombs that hit and reduced another Ukrainian ammunition depot. The Russian units' effective fire also targeted the temporary location of units of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of AFU in Gulyaypole on the Zaporozhye front.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

