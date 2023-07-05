Videos show major explosion as Orekhov ammunition depot of Ukraine blown up

The video shows smoke billowing high from the massive explosion after an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Orekhov, Zaporozhye region was blown up by a precision strike by the Russian Air Force. Russian aviation launched low-altitude bombs that hit and reduced another Ukrainian ammunition depot. The Russian units' effective fire also targeted the temporary location of units of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of AFU in Gulyaypole on the Zaporozhye front.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.