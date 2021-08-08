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Red Ice TV: MEDIA & GOVERNMENT GOES AFTER MERCOLA & NATURAL HEALTH, WHILE FDA CORRUPTION KILLS PEOPLE (MIRRORED)
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Red Ice TV: MEDIA & GOVERNMENT GOES AFTER MERCOLA & NATURAL HEALTH, WHILE FDA CORRUPTION KILLS PEOPLE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Red Ice TV at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EPguk34vJhsV/

Dr. Mercola has been singled out as the number one "misinformation spreader" by the FDA and Biden's "Coronavirus Taskforce." He is now being harassed and followed by CNN and other media. His website and products are now being singled out by the FDA in an effort to stop people from using natural remedies and natural methods to help mitigate diseases, including covid-19. We also cover the incredible corruption at the FDA and all the toxic and life threatening drugs and compounds that they have approved for human consumption.

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
censorshipnatural healthimmunityvaccineherbspharmajabscoviddr joseph mercolahesitancy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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