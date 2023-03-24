https://gettr.com/post/p2cew8g57dc

3/23/2023 April Moss’ interview with Ava: Miles Guo blew the whistle on the CCP’s spy balloons and the deployment of the CCP’s military bases in the countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative a long time ago, but the US government, which is full of the CCP’s spies, has done nothing to protect America! The CCP seeks to foment chaos in the US via unrestricted warfare, with economic warfare as the start, and if we do not fight, all of us will be enslaved!

3/23/2023 埃普丽尔·莫斯采访莘7女孩: 郭文贵先生很早以前就爆料过中共的间谍气球和中共在“一带一路”沿线部署军事基地的情报，但充斥了中共间谍的美国政府却没有采取措施保护美国！中共以经济战为开始，用超限战搞乱美国，而如果我们不抗争，我们都会被中共奴役！

