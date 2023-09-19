Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3157b - [DS] Is About To Set Another Precedent,Boomerang,People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done
X22 Report
Published 19 hours ago

The [DS] is about to create a new precedent in regard to the 14th Amendment. Everything they do to Trump is boomeranging on them. War is building with Russia and NK, the narrative is being pushed. The D's are pushing the narrative to replace Biden. All roads lead to Obama. Everything the [DS] planned to do to Trump is now happening to them, this was planned from the very beginning, in the end the people will accept what needs to be done to take back this country. 

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

