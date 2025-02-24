Zelensky: Ukraine May Form Its Own Military Alliance if NATO Membership is Denied





Zelensky has stated that Ukraine may be compelled to establish its own military alliance if it is not accepted into NATO. However, he acknowledged that Ukraine cannot achieve this alone and will need to negotiate with its allies to make such an alliance a reality.

Vid: RT

🐻 With Estonia and Luxembourg..?

Adding, Ukraine new Aid packages;

Ukrainian media reports on new aid packages for Ukraine :

▪️Canada will provide Ukraine with 25 LAV III IFVs, 4 F-16 trainers, ammunition and $5 billion in frozen Russian assets;

▪️Britain will allocate $5.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine;

▪️Norway will allocate 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine;

▪️Switzerland will provide Ukraine with $1.5 billion for restoration;

▪️Sweden will provide Ukraine with air defense systems, in particular Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2, worth approximately $113,000,000;

▪️Spain will provide military aid worth 1 billion euros;

▪️Finland will provide Ukraine with 4,500,000 euros . The money will go to support the restoration of infrastructure, public services and European integration;

▪️Denmark announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth almost 270,000,000 euros;

▪️The EU and its member states will transfer 3.6 billion euros in March.