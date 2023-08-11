Create New Account
JUST IN: Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation appears to be ILLEGAL
Published 15 hours ago

JUST IN: Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation appears to be ILLEGAL per statue 600.3 which states “The special counsel shall be selected from OUTSIDE the United States Government”..


DEVELOPING..


Here is the completed statement.

LIVE: US Attorney General Merrick Garland makes statement -

https://t.co/hNJzaeRc6u


— Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2023

