What happens after we die? This is perhaps one of the greatest questions of history, and today we will learn what the ancient Hebrews, the people who wrote the bible, believed was the answer. Contrary to what most believe today, these ancient authors did not subscribe to the notion that the soul was immortal and persisted after death. Rather, they knew the truth: that all life is dependent on God and those with faith alone will receive immortality at the resurrection.





00:00 - Introduction

04:46 - The 3 Major Lies About the Afterlife

33:33 - Man as Dust

59:55 - Ancient Views on Death & The Soul

1:40:35 - Putting it Together

1:46:18 - The Importance of the Resurrection