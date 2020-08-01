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Jim Jordan Gets Fauci to Admit the Truth About Dems Protest Hypocrisy
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681 views • August 01, 2020
What a hem and haw fest. Just answer the question. Don't worry we know your answer anyway, even though you tried to avoid it. Fauchi, you would have lost less ground if you just were intellectually honest. Now everyone that loves truth can see your real inconsistencies. And what did you say about hydroxychloroquine and corona viruses all those years back?
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