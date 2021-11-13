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The Amish People Don't Obey Government - Lesson to be Learned to All of Humanity!
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115 views • November 13, 2021
The bottom line the Amish are not brain washed by government, They are Independent & Live on their own land create & produce their own materials - food.
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1DgWYdukZU&;t=5s
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1DgWYdukZU&;t=5s
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