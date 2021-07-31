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Psalms Proverbs Revelations
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51 views • July 31, 2021
Psalms Proverbs Revelations https://www.trunews.com/mission
What We Believe
GOD
We believe in one God, existing eternally as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; the Creator of heaven and earth.
BIBLE
We believe the Holy Bible is the inspired Word of God, inerrant and complete.
DOCTRINE
We believe in the Apostles’ Doctrine, the faith which was once delivered unto the Saints. It is the ancient doctrine believed everywhere, always, by everyone in the Early Church. We confess three creeds: Apostles’ Creed, Nicene Creed, and Athanasian Creed.
JESUS CHRIST
We believe that Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God; that He came to earth as God in human flesh; and that He is the only way to God the Father. We believe that all people who repent of their sins against God and believe on the name of Jesus Christ as Savior shall be saved for eternity.
HOLY SPIRIT
We believe that all Believers in Jesus Christ shall receive the indwelling Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit convicts of sin, empowers for service, comforts and consoles, leads in truth, guides through wisdom, reveals things to come, and imparts spiritual gifts as He chooses for the glory of God, the edification of Believers, and as a testimony to the unsaved.
CHURCH
We believe that every Believer in Jesus Christ — all nationalities, races, ethnic groups, and Christian religious denominations — are members of the Body of Jesus Christ, the one, holy, universal, and apostolic Church.
SACRAMENTS
We believe Holy Communion (also known as the Thanksgiving Feast and the Eucharist) and Water Baptism are the two sacraments Jesus Christ divinely instituted in His Church.
MATRIMONY
We believe that God established marriage as a divine institution, and is a holy covenant between God and one man and one woman.
What We Believe
GOD
We believe in one God, existing eternally as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; the Creator of heaven and earth.
BIBLE
We believe the Holy Bible is the inspired Word of God, inerrant and complete.
DOCTRINE
We believe in the Apostles’ Doctrine, the faith which was once delivered unto the Saints. It is the ancient doctrine believed everywhere, always, by everyone in the Early Church. We confess three creeds: Apostles’ Creed, Nicene Creed, and Athanasian Creed.
JESUS CHRIST
We believe that Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God; that He came to earth as God in human flesh; and that He is the only way to God the Father. We believe that all people who repent of their sins against God and believe on the name of Jesus Christ as Savior shall be saved for eternity.
HOLY SPIRIT
We believe that all Believers in Jesus Christ shall receive the indwelling Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit convicts of sin, empowers for service, comforts and consoles, leads in truth, guides through wisdom, reveals things to come, and imparts spiritual gifts as He chooses for the glory of God, the edification of Believers, and as a testimony to the unsaved.
CHURCH
We believe that every Believer in Jesus Christ — all nationalities, races, ethnic groups, and Christian religious denominations — are members of the Body of Jesus Christ, the one, holy, universal, and apostolic Church.
SACRAMENTS
We believe Holy Communion (also known as the Thanksgiving Feast and the Eucharist) and Water Baptism are the two sacraments Jesus Christ divinely instituted in His Church.
MATRIMONY
We believe that God established marriage as a divine institution, and is a holy covenant between God and one man and one woman.
Keywords
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