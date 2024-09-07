© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Live Tour In Colorado Springs, CO: Dick Cheney’s Lust For Nuclear War & Why She’s On [Bidan]’s “Terrorist Watchlist”
* Tulsi Gabbard was once vice chair of the DNC.
* Now she’s on Joe Biden’s terror watchlist, followed by secret police at airports.
* She has learned what happens when you question their wars.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tulsi-tour
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1832469158107271180