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Total model of reality and how to escape reincarnation cycle. The Real Matrix!
NO_MORE_ASTRAL_DECEPTION
NO_MORE_ASTRAL_DECEPTION
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114 views • August 22, 2021
Dan from Overwatch Project shares his take on this reality and how to free oneself from it.

Another great video for those who explore this topic.

While I agree with vast majority of what has been shared, the so called big bang of anything makes no sense to me and as hard as it might be, the acceptance that we have always existed as individuals and always will exist as such is at the essence of the Sovereign Being.
We do not have a source, we are the source, each one of us individually.

The Overwatch Project website: https://www.overwatchproject.com

More videos from the series can be found:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrQpANX8j7V8sbAC-6QjiAUw083VlL5A

Originally Posted on January 15, 2018
Keywords
consciousnesssovereigntyawarenessafterlifearchonsastralfalse lightastral deceptionmemory wipecoercive collectivespiritual resistance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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