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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH MD EXPOSES THE BLATANT FRAUD OF THE COVID JAB
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697 views • July 21, 2021
(URGENT, WARNING TO ALL)
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD. Doctor of Internal Medicine and Board-Certified Cardiologist,
Speaks out against the dangers and ethics of the covid-19 death jab in this reveal all interview. Please share to all who need to know.
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD. Doctor of Internal Medicine and Board-Certified Cardiologist,
Speaks out against the dangers and ethics of the covid-19 death jab in this reveal all interview. Please share to all who need to know.
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