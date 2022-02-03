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Coffee with Christine; Talk about a true spiritual life:
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81 views • February 03, 2022
I talk about Meditation, Healing, Prayer. If you haven't seen my video called Meditation you will need to see it so you have understanding of what I am talking about in this video....God Bless you.
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