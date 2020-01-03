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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019. Special thanks to pastor Craig who added a lovely video background to this video.



Satan hates what is holy to God. In Isaiah 14:12-14, in speaking of the devil, God says through His holy prophet, How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.



According to these verses, satan tried to be like God but absolutely no one can be like the Almighty God according to Isaiah 45:21-22. Satan’s ultimate goal is his twisted, sick desire to be worshiped through various means including the world’s numerous man-made religions, which openly reject Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His divine law of love; through spiritualism; worldly music, of which he is the prince of the power of the air according to Ephesians 2:2; movies, television, sports and sorceries, as per Revelation 18:23, including pharmaceutical drugs or medicine, alcohol and various other forms of entertainment which take people away from the Christian God of the universe.



Satan has also many organizations and human agents including secret societies and the Jesuits, who have infiltrated the Protestant and SDA churches by introducing un-biblical, false doctrines from the whore of Babylon, which is the Roman Catholic Church, in Revelation 17.



Since satan’s days are getting smaller in number as each day passes by, in his non-stop, obsessive hatred of God and his special creation, the human race, satan is deceiving the whole world by substituting, replacing, redefining or trying to destroy what is holy to God.



For instance, marriage between a man and a woman is holy to God. In Genesis 2:24, we read, Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. The main purpose of marriage is to procreate, to have children in a stable, secure, loving environment with children being raised by their dad and mother who are married one to another.



The 7th day Sabbath is also holy unto the Lord. Genesis 2:2-3 and Exodus 20:11 says that the 7th day Sabbath is blessed, sanctified and hallowed by God. On the Lord’s day, which is the 7th day Sabbath according to Isaiah 58:13, we are to rest physically from our jobs, chores and business and to spend with Him by worshiping the Holy One in heaven, the Creator of all that is, on His blessed, sanctified and hallowed day of rest and worship. Only the 7th day Sabbath is blessed, sanctified or hallowed by God in the Bible. No other day receives the same honor from God.



Uphold what is holy, good and truth, which comes from God. Read His King James Bible and you will see that what comes from God is being redefined by satan through his human agents including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath and the biblical definition of marriage between a man and a woman.



Put God first in your life. Abide in His biblical truth and God will protect you from is about to happen on earth as per Psalm 91:10-11, where it is written: There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.