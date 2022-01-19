The 'All Breasty One' - Joyce Meyer (False Teacher)

Just when you thought TV preachers couldn't get worse. Joyce Meyer stoops to a new low. One of the names of God in the Old Testament was El Shaddai. Joyce claims the translation of El Shaddai is the "All Breasty One". Joyce Meyer is one of many false teachers we need discernment, with the help of The Holy Spirit, to weed out of our lives. None of this garbage stacks up to the truth that's in God's Word.Then there are those that say, clips like this one, are cherry-picked (chopped to discredit). The full context to the meaning is lost or misunderstood because we didn't go back or forward enough to fully understand what was said.Below is the link to the whole video. You be the judge.Do You Have Fear of Not Doing Enough? | Joyce Meyer 1:36