Dr. Scott Young Explains the Debt Ceiling Vote and Why it Was Necessary as Well as Future Events

Dr. Scott Young Explains the Debt Ceiling Vote Was Done to Bankrupt the Federal Reserve and Future Events including Zombies, Nesara, BRICS is Gesara, all debts disappearing, and basically a great future just before the tribulation.
Original Video:https://rumble.com/v2r9grc-dr.-scott-young-this-is-not-a-test-ebs-what-to-expect-nesara-military...html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.