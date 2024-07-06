Food truck and manpower of Ukraine taken out across the Dnieper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian equipment and manpower destroyed by FPV drones on the Right Bank of the Dnieper River. Russian drones hit food warehouses hidden in large trucks, ammunition supplies of mortar crews and Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups towards the left bank were destroyed as well as other targets within 24 hours of the operation of the Airborne Forces Group "Dnepr".
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/