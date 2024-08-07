BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 407 - Erasing America with Guest Rodger Friedman
47 views • 9 months ago

Have your wondered what's breaking down America and sending us flying towards the pit of hell? Listen and watch as Nathan interviews Equal Opportunity Critic and Author of Erasing America: Broken Politics, Broken Country about what's eroding America, and asks the question, is there still hope?


#erasingamerica #rodgerfriedman #allawarepodcast #patriots #america #nathanroshawn #freedom #Trump


FOLLOW OUR GUEST HERE:


Facebook: www.facebook.com/EOCritic/

Instagram: N/A

Utube: www.youtube.com/@EqualOpportunityCritic-vn8sr

Email: [email protected]


SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE THIS PODCAST


Rumble https://rumble.com/user/allawarepodcast

Utube https://youtube.com/@allawarepodcast

Brighteon TV https://www.brighteon.com/channels/allawareshow

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/allawarepodcast

Twitter https://twitter.com/allawareshow

Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/all-aware-podcast/id891004763

