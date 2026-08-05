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The IRS ADMITS that 99% of the Letters the IRS Sends to You are Dumb Computer Generated Letters!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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The IRS wants you terrified.


Have you ever received an intimidating letter from the IRS and assumed it was personally written by an agent? The IRS wants you to believe that an army of all-knowing, all-seeing IRS agents are scrutinizing every detail of your life.


They rely on the illusion of absolute power to make you think that if you do not blindly obey, they will freeze your bank accounts, steal your paycheck, seize your assets, and throw you in a cage.

But we have the documented proof that exposes their bluff.



According to the IRS’s own website, they openly admit that their threatening "CP" and “C” letters, are “computer generated” and are not personally written by an IRS employee before they are sent out. But, the IRS wants you to believe that a specific IRS agent is watching you and waiting for you to respond to the threatening IRS letter, and if you do not respond to the IRS letter or file a 1040 income tax slavery form that the IRS agent will come after you, your money, and your freedom.


In reality, most of these IRS letters are dumb, computer-generated forms spit out in mass by the hundreds of thousands by a computer algorithm to keep the American people in a state of fear, stress, and blind obedience as slaves of the IRS.


In this week's Freedom Hour, we examine why understanding the process can help you make more informed decisions instead of reacting out of the fear the IRS wants to keep you in. It is your duty to stand up for your rights and step out of their system of control.


You can stop funding the Washington D.C. swamp, bowing to the illusion of authority, and paying taxes you never legally owed in the first place, and keep your hard earned money in your wallet, where it belongs!


Learn how 99% of Americans can legally and safely stop filing and paying federal income taxes at FreedomLawSchool.org.


LINKS:


https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6373a9db23d4aac729c36625/67eef04c28a59c55b3c2bda9_92a18ad89f99fe36b42272b2220feaa3_24-12-18-Lock%20In%20Letter%20%28Employer%20Copy%29_Redacted.pdf


https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6373a9db23d4aac729c36625/67eef04f3cfa486f904d5fbd_a2176b3349ffe876452bb5f223fa3ef1_24-10-23-Lock-In%20Letter_Redacted.pdf


https://www.irs.gov/irm


https://www.irs.gov/irm/part1


https://www.irs.gov/irm/part1/irm_01-017-008#id26:~:text=Correspondex%20letters%20are%20computer%2Dgenerated%20from%20the%20Integrated%20Data%20Retrieval%20System%20%28IDRS%29%2E%20The%20suffix%20C%20identifies%20these%20letters


https://www.irs.gov/irm/part20/irm_20-001-003r#idm140271560483440:~:text=CP,notices


https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6373a9db23d4aac729c36625/6852f400a24474b3634db7c7_IRS%20paper%20tiger%2063%20million%20nonfilers.pdf


https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6373a9db23d4aac729c36625/6416488fd039697368813009_09-12-22-Notice%20of%20Federal%20Tax%20Lien%20Filing.pdf



https://www.freedomlawschool.org/7-steps

Keywords
politicsirstaxesfinanceinvestingincome taxessavingsaving money
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