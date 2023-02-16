Create New Account
Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #3 (Post Beam Attachment)
Another beautiful winter day in the Ozarks to make some progress on the shipping container lean-to.  I would like to have gotten the rafters hung, but we have thunderstorms coming in tomorrow, and I don't want to be only partially done with some wet, some dry, etc.  So, I will spend the rest of the day planning another supply run and finish it off after the weather passes.

Keeping the videos short for now, because it is very difficult to upload anything longer while I am at the homestead project location with only cellular/sat comms.

