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Economic War is War
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32 views • March 03, 2022
The risks these morons are taking with a financial war is on you. Americans didn't want any of this, but they did it anyway. American citizens will pay the price and the globalists don't care.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Steve Bannon and Steve Cortes walk you through the risks of this war.
https://rumble.com/vw94xz-economic-war-in-the-21st-century-wsteve-cortes.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Steve Bannon and Steve Cortes walk you through the risks of this war.
https://rumble.com/vw94xz-economic-war-in-the-21st-century-wsteve-cortes.html
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