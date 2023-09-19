Create New Account
Capitol of Conformity | Dystopian Short Film
The Prisoner
Welcome to the future! Where the pursuit of unending joy comes with hidden costs. This retro futuristic metropolis has many hidden wonders you won't want to miss out on!

Prompted, Written & Directed by: Aze Avora

Visuals Assisted By: Midjourney, @Pika_Labs & GEN 2

MUSIC: Thais Meditation - Mischa Elman

You Didn't Want Me When You Had Me - Henry Burr

Mirrored - Aze Avora

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

Keywords
dystopianshort filmcapitol of conformity

