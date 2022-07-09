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9/7/22: HRC RICO Lawsuit, Kolomoysky =Trump RAID, Amb. Malta Milstein= Epstein HumptyDumpty Inst
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You Are Free TV
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9/7/22 Ukraine Oligarch Kolomoisky who funded the Asov N_zi battalion in BHO/Biden Ukrainian Coup, and Zelensky's rise to power, is central in the Mar a Lago raid as documents seized may implicate Biden et al in money laundering scheme in Privatbank, Ukraine and Trump’s RICO lawsuit against HRC, DNC, Fusion GPS, FBI players led to staged raid in order to stifle crucial documents of “Crimson Rhino”, the code name for FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane, now 2.0. Meanwhile, Connie Milstein, billionaire RE heiress, now Biden’s Ambassador to Malta was cofounder of Epstein-run Humpty Dumpty Institute, specializing in UN/USAID Grift...

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News Links for this video: Please share and support the work of these researchers!

Politcal Prisoner Podcast link: 

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/introducing-political-prisoner-podcast-jake-lang-sponsored-gateway-pundit-week-jake-interviews-ashli-babbitts-mother-prison-block/

John Podesta in charge of $370B for Clean Energy grift:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/

Milstein Ambassadorship: 

https://nationalfile.com/biden-ambassador-co-founded-epstein-led-ccp-tied-humpty-dumpty-institute/

Seymour Milstein: 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seymour_Milstein

Kolomoisky: 

https://www.brassballs.blog/home/filter-team-abc-nbc-supremecourt-21-1364-fbi-igor-ihor-kolomoisky-writ-trump-raid-kyivpost-icsidworldbank-arb/21/11-wkycchannel3-wplglocal10-michael-chertoff-covington-ukraine-eac-margaret-cole-korf

https://icsid.worldbank.org/cases/case-database/case-detail?CaseNo=ARB/21/11

https://newsothersmiss.com/blog/cnn-peter-strzok-crossfire-hurricane-ii-two-2-raid-trump-mar-a-logo-fbi-cia-beryl-howell-ferriero-carolyn-b-maloney-debra-steidel-wall-jay-i-bratt-alan-kohler-flsd-miami-politico-horowicz

Kolomoisky funded Asov Battalion & Zelensky TV show: 

https://occidentaldissent.com/2022/03/22/igor-kolomoisky-zelensky-and-azov-battalion/

HRC RICO lawsuit = Raid on Trump:

https://ussanews.com/2022/08/20/exposed-crimson-rhino-trumps-rico-lawsuit-against-hillary-clinton-the-fbi-raid-on-mar-a-lago/

Chertoff:

https://icsid.worldbank.org/cases/case-database/case-detail?CaseNo=ARB/21/11

Chertoff's DHS Disinformation Board: 

https://headlineusa.com/chertoff-tapped-new-disinfo-czar/

Judge Cannon:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/breaking-judge-aileen-cannon-grants-president-trumps-request-special-master/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/09/05/judge-sides-with-trump-grants-special-master-to-review-mar-a-lago-documents/?sh=71e348de34a8

https://news.yahoo.com/judge-sided-trump-mar-lago-003040424.html

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