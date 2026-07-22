Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 75 | The Power of REAL Positive Confession Vs Word of Faith

The Bible says that life and death are in the power of our words. With our words we can build others up or tear them down. Our words have power! God is still in the healing and restoration business, and our confessions of faith matter. However, the Word of Faith movement doesn't use real faith; they use a new age mantra to try to gain wealth, healing, and prosperity. Tonight we will break down what real faith is and how to use REAL faith to line ourselves up with God's will for our lives and enact the true blessings He has for us. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-75/

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