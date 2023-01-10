2023: The Deep State, Police State, and Nanny State Walk Into a Bar...

We're seeing a joke forming in 2023. Unfortunately, there's nothing funny about the punchline. The Deep State is coming out of the shadows and coopting the rising police state. Combined, they form the ultimate weapon to be used against the people with the increasingly prevalent nanny state telling us what we can and cannot do.

All the stories I will talk about on today's radio version of The JD Rucker Show are focused on this premise. We are witnessing the Deep State do things in recent months that go against their past norms. They've always operated in the shadows with zero transparency to the public and limited transparency to the government officials, most of whom they control anyway. Lately, they've been far more bold with their public posture.

It's no coincidence that the Twitter Files are exposing them. I believe this is intentional. That's not to say Elon Musk or the journalists he tasked with revealing the Twitter Files are complicit in the Deep State's agenda. On the contrary, I think they are doing a fine job and have the right intentions, but let's face it. If the Deep State didn't want the information to come out, it never would have.

The same can be said about recent "whistleblowers" painting the CIA as directly involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr. Again, I do not believe the information would have been leaked out conveniently at about the same time unless the Deep State allowed it. They WANT us to be concerned about them, including "normies" who may have never even heard of the Deep State or assumed it was conspiracy theory fodder. For those who think that's silly because it implicates them, I ask this: Does it really? Are you hearing about people getting fired or arrests being made at the CIA? Are they losing budget over this? Is anyone really pressing them? Or is it all fodder to make us think the truth is coming out when in reality they're facing zero consequences as a result?

Now, we're seeing the rising police state policies being used by the Deep State to promote the tyranny of the nanny state. It's confusing, but hear me out. Police state policies include the use of technologies to keep track of us at all times. They position these things as a positive.

For example, the capture of alleged Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and much of the evidence that will be used to convict him were procured by the police state through "advanced" methods. We will all cheer if he is convicted and ignore the fact that the FBI used DNA they acquired from a family history service like Ancestry.com or 23 and Me. Has your DNA been given to a company that will tell you your great, great grandmother was Irish? If so, the Deep State has your DNA.

The use of cell phone pings was instrumental in locating Kohberger. But the same people who were able to pinpoint his location this way claim identical technology used in 2000 Mules is inaccurate. They'll also ask us to ignore the fact that they had isolated cell location data on the January 6 pipe bomber. We've even seen security footage showing the bomber using his phone on his way to drop off the bombs. The FBI increased the reward to $500,000 for information about a man they almost certainly already know. It's all Kabuki Theater.

Now, take it all a step further with the nanny state driving the narrative that we need government to control our lives. Will the Deep State use the police state to go after people who are insufficiently limiting their carbon emissions or eating too much meat? Will they track people who don't want to participate in the Digital Dollar as their only means of commerce? Will they put people like you and me on a list of potential domestic terrorists because we aren't getting jabbed?

An article by John and Nisha Whitehead breaks down what they believe to be 19 of the steps that our government will take this year to bring us closer to total tyranny. I will cover this in today's episode and expand on some of the pieces, which are listed below. I don't agree with all of them but I am preserving their writing because we don't always have to agree on everything. They're close enough, so it's a worthwhile post.

Read more: https://americafirstreport.com/2023-the-deep-state-police-state-and-nanny-state-walk-into-a-bar/