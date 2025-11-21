Enoch Burke speaks today outside Wilson’s Hospital School

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High Court Judge Brian Cregan has directed Gardaí to arrest and imprison teacher Enoch Burke in blatant disregard of his Constitutional and God-given rights. Enoch Burke refused to comply with Principal Niamh McShane’s demand that he use the “they” pronoun for a male student. Judge Cregan has described him as an “intruder” and a “potential danger” to students in the school. Enoch Burke has been betrayed by Ireland’s religious leaders who have kept a treacherous silence while anti-Christian ideology is imposed on every child in the country. As imprisonment looms for Enoch Burke, he asks you to challenge your religious leaders and to stand up for your sons and daughters.