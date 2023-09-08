I Am Calling Out Matt Walsh for Shaming People On Social Media

For starters, typically I cannot stand Ana Kasparian or Cenk Uygur, or their nonstop hate filled bigotry against religious people, heterosexual people, people who don't believe men can be women, or unvaccinated/unmasked people, and so on . But, for the first time in about nine years, Ana actually said something that makes sense, something I can relate to. I am calling out conservative commentator Matt Walsh for two recent incidents of shaming of childless single women, like myself.