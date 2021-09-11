Gov. DeSantis Annihilates Joe Biden Over Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates

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On Thursday Joe Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers and threatened governors who vowed to fight his orders. DeSantis absolutely annihilated Joe Biden in a 3-minute rant after a reporter asked him to respond to Biden’s vax mandate.
“It’s not based on science. He’s saying he’s losing patience with people?… We don’t live with a one-person rule in this country. We live in a Constitutional system,” said DeSantis.