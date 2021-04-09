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....BUT THEY DON'T TELL YOU WHAT'S ON THE MASK
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191 views • April 09, 2021
Masks are supposed to keep you safe and secure, right?
But THEY do not tell you what's really on the mask that you continuously BREATHE IN day in and day out.
If your health and the health of your loved ones matter, spread the word.
Question everything and Think for yourself - before it's too late.
But THEY do not tell you what's really on the mask that you continuously BREATHE IN day in and day out.
If your health and the health of your loved ones matter, spread the word.
Question everything and Think for yourself - before it's too late.
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