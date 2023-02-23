Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Racism (Obama to the Back of the Bus) by The Apparent Motive
5 views
channel image
Kings Of Terlingua NSFyoutube
Published 18 hours ago |

This video was about to go viral when it was first uploaded to Youtube in 2012, and was immediately banned. When I tried to re-upload it to a different account in 2016, it was blocked halfway through the upload process. Not understanding what was happening, I tried again and it was blocked 12% of the way through. Less than a week later, my studio was broken into and the laptop containing it and all DVD copies of the video were stolen. Nothing else was touched. Just recently, one of the actors came back to town, and he just happened to have the last remaining digital copy. Here it is. Download, copy, and share.


This video pushed the limits of allowable speech before free speech was really even under attack. In fact, I think it was banned around the same time as Mike Adams' video "Vaccine Zombie" got banned, and if you haven't seen that one, it's also timeless and prescient.

Keywords
infowarsfunnypoliticalbannedraphip hop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket