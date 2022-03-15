Interrogation of a Serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who Surrendered near Kharkov. Why He Did This. 031522

The following was found with this video.

Footage of the interrogation of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who surrendered near Kharkov.



He said that on the territory of the Kommunar plant there was a unit with the Grad MLRS. On February 23, they celebrated the holiday, and on the 24th they marched towards Belgorod, where they were defeated.



According to the man, he joined the army for the sake of money: “I came on my own [to sign up for a contract], before retirement, so that there would be benefits. [They promised to pay] 10,700 [hryvnias], and if there is a war zone, then there is a double salary. Everyone goes for money."