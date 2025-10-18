No Brains Rally Precedes False Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The so-called "No Kings" rally is little more than a redundant echo of a revolution sparked 250 years ago by a band of white Christian colonizers who already told the world’s monarchs to take a hike. A ragtag crew of fed up patriots, armed with muskets and a fierce love for liberty, flipped the bird to royal tyranny and birthed a nation that doesn’t bow to crowns. We already had this rally, it was called the American Revolution, and it worked out just fine. The No Kings protest is a veiled rally to support communism, sponsored in part by the Communist Party. Call it what it truly is a NO AMERICA Rally. And after it fizzles there is only one last card left, a false flag in a pitiful attempt to rally America to their pointless dying quest.
