No Brains Rally Precedes False Flag
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1138 followers
1
48 views • 1 day ago

The so-called "No Kings" rally is little more than a redundant echo of a revolution sparked 250 years ago by a band of white Christian colonizers who already told the world’s monarchs to take a hike. A ragtag crew of fed up patriots, armed with muskets and a fierce love for liberty, flipped the bird to royal tyranny and birthed a nation that doesn’t bow to crowns. We already had this rally, it was called the American Revolution, and it worked out just fine. The No Kings protest is a veiled rally to support communism, sponsored in part by the Communist Party. Call it what it truly is a NO AMERICA Rally. And after it fizzles there is only one last card left, a false flag in a pitiful attempt to rally America to their pointless dying quest.

-----------------

Raging Democrats make extraordinary 'Civil War' claim during divisive 'No Kings' speeches

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15204165/no-kings-protests-national-guard.html


false flagno brainsrally precedes
