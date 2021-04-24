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The Witchcraft of the Rose of Satan
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
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21 views • April 24, 2021
https://thefinalwitness.com/
This Title speaks Volumes of the grasp that Rose the Whore had over false brother rg stair's heart. Scripture is Very Clear about Women like her !!! Ecclesiastes 7:26 And I find more bitter than death the woman, whose heart is snares and nets, and her hands as bands: whoso pleaseth God shall escape from her; But The Sinner Shall Be Taken By Her.
Prov 5:1 My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding: 2 That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge. 3 ¶ For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil: 4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword. 5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell. 6 Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them. 7 Hear me now therefore, O ye children, and depart not from the words of my mouth. 8 Remove thy way far from her, and come not nigh the door of her house: Verse 5 was the End of The last day prophet of God.
rgstair.com
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trumpetsjesusiscomingsoonfalseprophetbrotherrgstairgreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttime
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