6.8 Western vs 6.5 PRC: Long-Range Hunting Rounds

Long distances shooting has increased in popularity in the last few decades, which means an increase in better equipment and rounds.





The 6.5 Creedmoor has dominated the long-range discussion for years, but we're here to talk about the two newcomers that have begun to gain a following.





The 6.8 Western vs. 6.5 PRC debate is one of the hottest topics in long-range shooting, even though these are new rounds to the market.





There are several issues at play here, as both of these cartridges are incredibly similar. The 6.5 PRC fires a 0.264" diameter bullet while the 6.8 Western fires the popular 0.277" diameter bullet. This means that the Western round will typically fire heavier bullets that are good for hunting, while the PRC fires more sleek bullets that are excellent for long range accuracy.





And this typifies what both cartridges were designed to do, the 6.5 PRC was designed to be a long-range target shooting round while the 6.8 Western was designed for elk and sheep in the Western plains or in the mountains. Both cartridges excel, however, at long-range hunting.





The 6.8 Western is plagues by an ammo shortage, as only Winchester and Browning currently manufacture ammo for the cartridge. On the other hand, Hornady has done a masterful job marketing its PRC cartridge to multiple manufacturers and numerous companies make ammo for it.





This is the main reason why Chris and Dave favor the 6.5 PRC, because it is getting into the realm of being mainstream while the 6.8 Western has yet to prove itself as a viable cartridge.





