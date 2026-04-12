Negotiations will not save you: Khamenei issued an Ultimatum to the US amid his Thirst for Vengeance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It is noteworthy that the day before these negotiations in Islamabad, Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei made a rather harsh statement against Iran's enemies. In particular, he said that Israel and the United States had suffered a crushing defeat. Furthermore, he also confirmed that Iran will not only strengthen control over the Strait of Hormuz but will also take control of this strategically important area of the Middle East to a new level. ........................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!