Long Hard Times to Come
wolfburg
wolfburg
8 followers
0
24 views • 23 hours ago

A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

Gangstagrass

On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some I'm fighting for my soul, God, get at your boy You try to bogart, fall back, I go hard On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some (I see them long hard times to come) uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh My life is ill son, prepared to kill son A paradox of pain, baby, it's real son Lonely traveler, ain't trying to battle ya But if you're feeling tuff dog, I welcome all challengers Ain't got no family, uh, you see there's one of me Might lose your pulse standing two feet in front of me I'm pissed at the world but I aint looking for trouble I might crack a grin, I ain't looking to hug you But think about it, nobody wants to die There's rules to this game son, I'm justified I'm ready to go partner, hey, I'm on the run The devils hugging on my boots that's why I own a gun This journey's too long, I'm looking for some answers So much time stressing, I forget the questions I fear no man, you don't want no problems, B Eyes in the back of my head, you better not follow me On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some I'm fighting for my soul, God, get at your boy You try to bogart, fall back, I go hard On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some (I see them long hard times to come) uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh You probably think I'm crazy or got some loose screws But that's aight though, I'ma do me, you do you So how you judging me? I'm just trying to survive And if the time comes, I ain't trying to die I'm just trying to fly and get a little love Find me a dime piece and get a little hug Ho-ok the car up, uh Hit the bar up, uh Clean the scars up, hey yo, the stars up Hey, this is the life of an outlaw We aint promised tomorrow, I'm living now, dog I'm walking through life but yo my feet hurt All my blessings are fed, man I'll rest when I'm dead Look through my eyes and see the real world Take a walk with me, have a talk with me Where we end up, God only knows Strap your boots on tight you might be alright On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some I'm fighting for my soul, God, get at your boy You try to bogart, fall back, I go hard On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some (I see them long hard times to come) On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some I'm fighting for my soul, God, get at your boy You try to bogart, fall back, I go hard On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some (I see them long hard times to come) uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some I'm fighting for my soul, God, get at your boy You try to bogart, fall back, I go hard On this lonely road, trying to make it home Doing it by my lonesome, pissed off, who wants some (I see them long hard times to come)

Keywords
hip-hopcountryfolkand soulthis track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature soundssaxophone and warm harmonica glide inlayering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussionsustaining an upbeatrelaxed groovefusion of bluegrass
