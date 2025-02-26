Morning Musings: The B.O.I Is At It Again. Trump, Bondi & Red Flag Laws SMFH

You can't seize property without due process. Seems pretty simple but someone is always looking to defile the constitution to " protect" you.

You are responsible for you and yours safety. Everything else is just another step down the slippery slope to authoritarianism.

SMFH

*Whether red flag laws are constitutional is a hotly debated question in the U.S., and it hinges on how you interpret the Constitution, especially the Second, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments. These laws, which vary by state, generally allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from someone deemed a risk to themselves or others, often based on a petition from family or law enforcement, with a court order.

On one side, supporters argue they’re a practical way to prevent gun violence, like mass shootings or suicides, while still respecting due process since a judge typically has to sign off. They’d say the government’s interest in public safety can outweigh temporary restrictions on gun ownership, pointing to cases like District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), where the Supreme Court affirmed an individual right to bear arms but also said it’s not unlimited—regulations like background checks or restrictions on dangerous individuals have long been upheld.

On the flip side, critics say these laws violate core rights. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and some argue that taking guns without a full trial or criminal conviction oversteps that.



