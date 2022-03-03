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FULL SHOW: Breaking: Ukraine Military Announces They Will Start Killing All Russian Soldiers
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450 views • March 03, 2022
There are a lot of unanswered questions and things that just do not add up in Ukraine, and with the corrupt media and government, we are left searching for ourselves. Owen Shroyer addresses some of these as he digs deeper into the details of the war in Ukraine. Joe Biden delivered what many are already referring to as the worst State Of The Union Address of all time. Many lies, misrepresentations and even plagiarization of President Trump’s speeches. Ron DeSantis goes viral for telling students to stop the covid theater and remove their worthless face masks. Liberals admit what diversity is really all about, anti-white bigotry. Joe Biden can’t stop groping children.
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