In 1999 from Prophecy 32 "the bombing of innocent" Many NATIONS To Obliterate America & Allies "In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings." "you have now called it upon yourselves!"

this is a mirrored video

Prophesied in 1999 during the brutal Kosovo War where many innocent people needlessly died. BELOVED YAH was Furious!

Excerpts from Prophecy 32:

Beware of the Gold Fever Revival!

A Great Deception!

Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)

Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

April 14, 1999

Other Excepts from Prophecies about YAH'S Judgment Upon America for Genocides:

From Prophecy 31 - "Protest, speak out against this war. America, you have brought this upon yourselves through your pride and your domineering spirit. You have brought what is to come to a nation I have personally protected with MY hand thus far. War has not come to your shores but will. For the sake of MY Beloved ones I will stave the hand of the executioner for yet a little while but oh so little of a while. You send war to other nations. You shall taste of war in your nation for acting in arrogance. You speak against another nation and yet you do not hear the echo of what you say come back to your own ears."

From Prophecy 49 - "Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do like dominoes in a row, like a house of cards. Beware and think hard on this, for how can I bless you to win a war when this nation no longer stands for Holiness."

