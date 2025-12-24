NO SUCH THING AS PURE | 12-24-2025

Show #2566





Christian Denominations: https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+christian+denominations

Victor Davis Hanson on Newsom's reparations: https://www.facebook.com/reel/4250030428606284

7 Races of the World: https://www.bing.com/search?q=7+races+of+the+world&FORM=QSRE1

How many generations from Adam to Today? https://www.biblicalauthorityministries.org/2025/03/how-many-human-generations-are-there.html

George Daniel Daubenmire: https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LJ1D-4LJ/george-daniel-daubenmire-1863-1959

Melungeons: https://backintimetoday.com/melungeons-the-forgotten-people-whose-dna-reveals-a-wild-ancestry/

Search for Deceased ancenstors: https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/search

4 Different Races: https://www.thehivelaw.com/blog/how-many-races-are-there-in-the-world/

How many generations throughout history? https://experiencehisword.com/how-many-generations-are-there-throughout-history/

Hidden People of the Mountains - Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBbMLGw_qj0





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





