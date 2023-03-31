Create New Account
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 121
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published Yesterday

1 <A Song of Ascents.> I will lift up my eyes to the hills-- From whence comes my help?

2 My help comes from the LORD, Who made heaven and earth.

3 He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber.

4 Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep.

5 The LORD is your keeper; The LORD is your shade at your right hand.

6 The sun shall not strike you by day, Nor the moon by night.

7 The LORD shall preserve you from all evil; He shall preserve your soul.

8 The LORD shall preserve your going out and your coming in From this time forth, and even forevermore.

(Ps. 121:1-8 NKJ)

