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Central Banks launch Digital Currencies - Perfect Technocratic Control
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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61 views • December 02, 2021
Central Banks launch Digital Currencies - Perfect Technocratic Control
Every central bank in the world is rushing to launch a digital currency...but why? And who is pulling the strings behind the scenes? As it turns out, we don't need a 'social credit score' when money itself is used to control our behavior. Christian breaks down the reality behind this global, synchronous push for digital currencies and the elimination of cash in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/01/central-banks-launch-digital-currencies-perfect-technocratic-control/

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current eventssocial credit scorecentral bankstechnocratic controldigital currencies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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