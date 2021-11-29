TOWARDS DIGITAL TYRANNY? # SAY NO TO THE COVID VACCINE PASSPORT - ANALYSIS BY PETER KOENIG

Digital Tyranny and the Rockefeller-Gates WHO “Vaxx-Certificate Passport”: Towards a World War III Scenario



What is the Infamous Agenda ID2020?



Behind its development is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – with support of the Rockefeller Foundation – and others belonging to the sinister all-digitization, depopulation and eugenics agenda.



It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society.



It’s an electronic ID-program that uses generalized vaccination against Covid-19 as a platform for digital identity.



It is an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, criminal, banking, personal and private, etc.), being managed by a state agency or in extremis, by the private sector. – Imagine – an insurance company or bank handling your private records, converted into an electronic and eventually “chipped” ID.



Privatization of your personal records may sound far-fetched, but the Swiss government tried to get a privatized Agenda ID2020 quietly past the people. But the people found out and launched a referendum against Agenda ID2020. The idea was rejected with a margin of 2:1 in July 2021.



What will happen next? – Will the Swiss Government respect the vote of the people, or following the mandate from the Deep Dark State above?



Germany, Austria and France – and probably others, implemented ID2020 through Parliament or by decree – most people have no idea.



Implementation of Agenda ID2020 links into – or emerged from – Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) infamous “Covid-19 – The Great Reset”- which, by the way, is available from Amazon (or was, when I last checked). If it has been taken off and censored, perhaps by the very author – it would be no surprise.

The Rockefeller-Gates Funded WHO Sponsored Vaxx-Certificate Passport



The Gates and Rockefeller Foundations are financing WHO’s guidelines for a digital international Vaccination Certificate, also called “Vaccination Passport”.



In the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the concept of Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates (DDCC) is proposed as a mechanism by which a person’s COVID-19-related health data can be digitally documented via an electronic certificate.



A digital vaccination certificate that documents a person’s current vaccination status to protect against COVID-19 can then be used for continuity of care or as proof of vaccination for purposes other than health care. The resulting artefact of this approach is referred to as the Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status (DDCC:VS). (WHO, Executive Summary, emphasis added)



Surprisingly or perhaps not so surprisingly, the international “Vaxx-certificate / passport” is not funded by WHO’s member countries, as one might expect, but by Gates and Rockefeller. That’s significant.



WHO has published and distributed to all member countries on 27 August