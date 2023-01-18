Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robin Hood Rescue Emergency Wintertime Bow and Arrow Escape a Disaster Heat Tape Install!!
60 views
channel image
HeavenCastleShip
Published 20 hours ago |

Yikes! What do we do now!? The heat tape we had in place has gone completely AWOL! Quit working when we needed it most! And the roof is just way too steep to go crawling around up there in all this ice and snow and water is running in the Living Room like Niagra Falls? And you think some backwoods hillbilly with a stick and string is going to fix this? Does your elevator only go to the basement? The roof ice dams are over a foot thick!

Keywords
snowwinterroofsnow removalwater leakicedamsteep roofheet tapedeep snowroof water leak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket