Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Repulsing the AFU Attack at Orkehov - Footage of Repelling the AFU Offensive on the Zaporozhye Front
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
97 views
Published 21 hours ago

Repulsing the AFU attack at Orkehov: Footage of repelling the AFU offensive on the Zaporozhye Front

AFU attacks are reflected by the guards motorized rifle regiment with the support of other regiments of the Southern Military District, special forces and artillery

Objective control is carried out by the army special forces "Osman" of the 58th Army.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket