Repulsing the AFU attack at Orkehov: Footage of repelling the AFU offensive on the Zaporozhye Front
AFU attacks are reflected by the guards motorized rifle regiment with the support of other regiments of the Southern Military District, special forces and artillery
Objective control is carried out by the army special forces "Osman" of the 58th Army.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.