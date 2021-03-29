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FULL SHOW: Border Crisis Hits Fever Pitch As Biden Openly Plans Vaccine Passports
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20 views • March 29, 2021
Tom Pappert fills in and exposes the Biden regime’s push for vaccine passports before being joined by Owen Shroyer, who is live at the southern border revealing the shocking extent of the immigration crisis. Then, Lauren Witzke joins the broadcast to explain how Georgia became the first state to restore election integrity after the 2020 disaster.
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