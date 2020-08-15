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YES! AFRICAN LEADERS STAND UP! TANZANIA & MADAGASCAR (MIRRORED)
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121 views • August 15, 2020
YES! AFRICAN LEADERS STAND UP! TANZANIA & MADAGASCAR (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M6JvzYMErA/

The leaders of Tanzania & Madagascar are pushing back and bringing the evidence! I cover two stories that make me believe there could be a shift in "Global Health" away from predatory pharma companies. Africa has been so abused by that system for so long, it is GREAT to hear leaders push back during this pandemic!

To send me a thank you tip you can do so via paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR go to my website for my PO Box address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
A HUGE thank you to everyone who has sent something along!

Bitchute is my video backup: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/

References:
Tanzania papaya fruit false positive: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/coronavirus-tanzania-test-kits-suspicion-goat-pawpaw-positive-a9501291.html

VIDEO France 24 with Rajoelina from Madagascar: https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200512-exclusive-madagascar-s-president-defends-controversial-homegrown-covid-19-cure

VIDEO: Tanzania’s Magufuli: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=207HuOxltvI

Mediator / Seriver lawsuit: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49795237

Professors say half of drugs are useless and some are dangerous: https://www.france24.com/en/20120913-france-medicine-drugs-pharmaceutical-mediator-philippe-even-bernard-debre-pharmacy

Science Direct Malaria / Lung complications: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213007116301848

Madagascar Artemisia: https://www.msn.com/en-za/news/other/madagascar-launches-miracle-drink-for-coronavirus-infection/ar-BB12WZoM

GSK UK-China British Council partnership: https://www.gsk-china.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/2018/gsk-and-the-british-council-extend-the-uk-china-health-and-economy-partnership/

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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