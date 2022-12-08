Situation Update, Dec 8, 2021 - China buying up the world's GOLD supply in preparation for the END of the DOLLAR

0:00 Intro

1:20 Headline of the Day

17:40 Breaking News

32:10 Carvana Co

54:55 Dr. Catie Wyman Norris





- Theranos COO sentenced to 13 years, after Elizabeth Holmes gets 11

- Why isn't Sam Bankman-Fried yet arrested and charged with fraud?

- Carvana shares collapse, billions in unsecured debt may vanish

- Car prices are about to collapse as consumers run out of money

- China confirms it bought 300 TONS of gold in 3rd quarter

- China preparing for global currency reset and launching gold-backed reserve currency

- When the reset occurs, dollars will plunge toward worthlessness

- The masses will be taken completely by surprise and have no backup plan

- World's wealthy (and central banks) are amassing PHYSICAL assets to get through

- One day, gold and silver can be traded in for a new currency backed by metals

- Details on a new documentary series being launched by Brighteon

- Interview with Dr. Catie Wyman-Norris from Catie's Organics





