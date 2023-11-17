Martin Anderson preaches the life or death choice we make over the challenge of the Gospel. With his trademark anecdotes and personal revelations, Martin implores us to obey Christ's command, repent and receive eternal life. What are you waiting for?

Scriptures used: John 3, Hebrews 5:1-10, 1 Peter 2:9-10, John 10:1-18, Proverbs 11:30, Matthew 28:19, Romans 8:28 -30, 1 John 5:11-13 and Ezekiel.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 12th November 2023.

